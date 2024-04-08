Mynaric Delivers 1st Batch of Free Space Optical Communications Terminal

Mynaric has completed the initial deliveries of its free space optical communications terminal for multiple space-to-space and space-to-ground applications.
The initial shipments of the CONDOR Mk3 will be included in the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport and Tracking Layer programs, among others, the company said Wednesday.
Northrop Grumman previously chose Mynaric as the exclusive supplier of optical communications terminals for the SDA T1-Tracking Layer programs.
The deliveries follow the commencement of volume production for the CONDOR Mk3 last quarter.
Juan Carlos Lopez, chief operations officer of Mynaric, remarked, “This is just the beginning of reaching our full production capacity for the CONDOR Mk3 and future products.”