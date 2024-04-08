Mynaric Delivers 1st Batch of Free Space Optical Communications Terminal

Mynaric has completed the initial deliveries of its free space optical communications terminal for multiple space-to-space and space-to-ground applications.

The initial shipments of the CONDOR Mk3 will be included in the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport and Tracking Layer programs, among others, the company said Wednesday.

Northrop Grumman previously chose Mynaric as the exclusive supplier of optical communications terminals for the SDA T1-Tracking Layer programs.

The deliveries follow the commencement of volume production for the CONDOR Mk3 last quarter.