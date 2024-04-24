in Executive Moves, News

Mike King Named Advisory Board Member at RIVA Solutions

Mike King
Mike King Named Advisory Board Member at RIVA Solutions
Mike King, Advisory Board Member, RIVA Solutions

Mike King, chief growth officer at Peraton, has been appointed as one of the charter members of RIVA Solutions’ new advisory board.

In a statement Tuesday, Brian Bonacci, senior vice president of growth and strategy at RIVA, welcomed King to the board, saying, “His vast experience and strategic insight into technological growth and customer engagement will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the evolving demands of our customers.”

King joins Paul Dillahay and Rob Franklin on the board.

As chief growth officer, King heads Peraton’s business development, strategic pricing and customer engagement initiatives. Before Peraton, he served as vice president of BD for the cyber and intelligence mission solutions division at Northrop Grumman.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

board adviserBrian Bonacciexecutive moveGovconMike KingNorthrop GrummanPeratonriva solutions

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

RTX Kicks Off Expansion of Raytheon Missile Integration Facility in Alabama; Phil Jasper Quoted
RTX Kicks Off Expansion of Raytheon Missile Integration Facility in Alabama; Phil Jasper Quoted
Oshkosh Defense to Deliver Additional ROGUE-Fires Unmanned Ground Vehicles to Marine Corps
Oshkosh Defense to Deliver Additional ROGUE-Fires Unmanned Ground Vehicles to Marine Corps