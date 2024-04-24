Mike King Named Advisory Board Member at RIVA Solutions

Mike King , chief growth officer at Peraton , has been appointed as one of the charter members of RIVA Solutions ’ new advisory board .

In a statement Tuesday, Brian Bonacci, senior vice president of growth and strategy at RIVA, welcomed King to the board, saying, “His vast experience and strategic insight into technological growth and customer engagement will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the evolving demands of our customers.”

King joins Paul Dillahay and Rob Franklin on the board.