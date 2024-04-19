Mercury to Produce Digital Signal Processing Capability for BlueHalo’s BADGER Technology; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

Mercury Systems has received a production contract from BlueHalo to deliver a signal processing technology for the latter’s digital beaming platform being developed for the U.S. Space Force’s Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource program.

The company said Thursday it will produce a field-programmable gate array-based common signal acquisition and digital beamforming tool for BlueHalo’s BADGER technology, a transportable ground-based communications system that uses re-configurable beamforming tiles for simplifying space operations.

Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo and a previous Wash100 Award winner, said the agreement represents BADGER’s first entrance into the high-rate manufacturing phase.

“With every milestone for the SCAR program, we’re ensuring our nation will maintain our strategic advantage in space. At each step, Mercury is a trusted partner whose signal processing hardware contributes to the unmatched performance of BADGER,” Moneymaker said.

The partnership comes after BlueHalo concluded the demonstration of integrated backend mission services for the SCAR program at the 2024 Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in April.

In May 2022, BlueHalo secured a $1.4 billion contract from the Space Rapid Capabilities Office to develop a satellite operations capability for the Space Force.