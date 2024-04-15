in Contract Awards, News, Space

Mercury Systems to Provide Solid State Storage Devices for L3Harris T2TL Spacecraft

Mercury Systems
Tranche 2 Tracking Layer

Aerospace and defense company Mercury Systems has received a $31 million contract from L3Harris Technologies to support the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 2 Tracking Layer.

Mercury said Wednesday that under the contract, it will provide solid-state data recorders for the T2TL satellites that L3Harris had been tasked to develop for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

L3Harris is developing 18 T2TL satellites under a contract with a maximum value of $919 million awarded by SDA in January. T2TL forms part of the larger PWSA, a network of satellites in low Earth orbit that will work to provide various space-based capabilities to joint warfighters.

Mercury’s SSDRs, which will serve as the primary storage on L3Harris’ satellites, are radiation-tolerant and come in a 3U VPX form factor.

Written by Jerry Petersen

