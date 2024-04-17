Maxar Intelligence Chief Dan Smoot Eyes Expanded Offerings, Increased Imaging Capacity With Full Legion Launch

Maxar Intelligence CEO Dan Smoot recently said that he is prioritizing the rollout of the WorldView Legion satellite constellation, which was supposed to begin launching in 2021, SpaceNews reported.

Legion is the next-generation imaging platform of Maxar Technologies, the parent organization of Maxar Intelligence, a division that specializes in satellite imagery. The constellation will comprise six satellites in all, with the first two set for launch in the next few weeks.

SpaceX will handle the launch.

Smoot told SpaceNews in an interview at the recent Space Symposium in Colorado Springs that Legion spacecraft sport a new design, and as such, “you have to treat it very carefully and truly understand how you’re going to launch it and commission it.”

According to Smoot, the complete launch of Legion will double the daily imaging capacity of Maxar. It will also expand the company’s offerings to include more products, including 3D mapping.