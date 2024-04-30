Mattermost, Parabol Partner to Integrate AI Capabilities for Agile Workflows; Ian Tien Quoted

Collaboration software developer Mattermost has partnered with Parabol to drive the integration of artificial intelligence capabilities to support agile workflows across Microsoft Azure AI and Atlassian tools.

The partnership will integrate Parabol Agile Meetings and Atlassian Jira with Mattermost to provide an AI-enhanced platform designed to facilitate incident response, ChatOps and DevSecOps in highly secure or classified environments, Mattermost said Monday.

The integration aims to enable streamlined project management through seamless integration with Jira, provide real-time communication and incident management capabilities and offer analytical tools for agile workflows.

“Leveraging the strengths of Atlassian’s Jira, Parabol, and Microsoft’s Azure AI, we’re pioneering a secure, intelligent approach to agile workflows, essential for today’s national security operations,” said Ian Tien, CEO of Mattermost.

The new capabilities are available for public and private cloud environments and air-gapped Mattermost platforms.

In September 2023, Mattermost expanded its partner network to increase support for Microsoft and Atlassian tools and drive the adoption of AI, DevSecOps and zero trust architecture across the defense and civilian agencies.

Mattermost’s existing partners include SOS International, Contegix, Mobius Logic and Defense Unicorns.