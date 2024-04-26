Aperio Global Welcomes Secret Service Veteran Matt O’Neill as Senior Adviser; Earl Stafford Quoted

Matt O’Neill, a 25-year U.S. Secret Service veteran, was appointed as a senior adviser at Aperio Global, where he will be responsible for spearheading domestic, international, and global investigative operation center initiatives, ExecutiveBiz has learned.

O’Neill will collaborate with Aperio Global to enhance customers’ analytical capabilities and training programs to strengthen operational centers’ resilience and functionality.

Commenting on the move, Aperio Global CEO Earl Stafford remarked, “Adding Matt O’Neill to our team marks a significant enhancement in our ability to equip clients with adaptive and robust solutions.”

The new company addition helped combat global cyber threats during his time with the Secret Service, providing strategic insights and supporting efforts to dismantle cybercrime networks to safeguard national and private industry assets.

“[O’Neill’s] unique skills and proven experience will provide our clients with a considerable edge in managing the rapidly evolving operational cyber challenges,” added Stafford.