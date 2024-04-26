in Executive Moves, News

Aperio Global Welcomes Secret Service Veteran Matt O’Neill as Senior Adviser; Earl Stafford Quoted

Matt O'Neill/Aperio Global
Aperio Global Welcomes Secret Service Veteran Matt O'Neill as Senior Adviser; Earl Stafford Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Matt O’Neill, a 25-year U.S. Secret Service veteran, was appointed as a senior adviser at Aperio Global, where he will be responsible for spearheading domestic, international, and global investigative operation center initiatives, ExecutiveBiz has learned.

O’Neill will collaborate with Aperio Global to enhance customers’ analytical capabilities and training programs to strengthen operational centers’ resilience and functionality.

Commenting on the move, Aperio Global CEO Earl Stafford remarked, “Adding Matt O’Neill to our team marks a significant enhancement in our ability to equip clients with adaptive and robust solutions.”

The new company addition helped combat global cyber threats during his time with the Secret Service, providing strategic insights and supporting efforts to dismantle cybercrime networks to safeguard national and private industry assets.

“[O’Neill’s] unique skills and proven experience will provide our clients with a considerable edge in managing the rapidly evolving operational cyber challenges,” added Stafford.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Parsons Awarded $63M USAF Contract Modification to Increase RADBO Production - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Parsons Awarded $63M USAF Contract Modification to Increase RADBO Production
CBP CIO Sonny Bhagowalia Receives 2024 Wash100 Award - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CBP CIO Sonny Bhagowalia Receives 2024 Wash100 Award