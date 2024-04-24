Oshkosh Defense to Deliver Additional ROGUE-Fires Unmanned Ground Vehicles to Marine Corps

Oshkosh‘s defense business unit has secured a $40 million contract from the Marine Corps Systems Command to build and deliver Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires carriers for use in the service branch’s ground-based, anti-ship missile launcher.

The delivery order covers the procurement of the ROGUE-Fires carriers in support of the Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Sixty-seven percent of work will occur in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and the rest will take place in Alexandria, Virginia, and Gaithersburg, Maryland.

MCSC will obligate the exact contract amount in the Marine Corps’ fiscal 2024 procurement funds at the time of award.

ROGUE-Fires is an unmanned ground vehicle built on Oshkosh Defense’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle extreme off-road mobility and payload capacity.

In August 2023, the Marine Corps received six initial production representative models of the ROGUE-Fires carriers in support of its Force Design 2030 modernization plans.