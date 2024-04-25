Lynk to Provide Government Agencies Sat2phone Services via $900M DISA Contract

Lynk Global will make it possible for various government agencies like the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to acquire satellite-direct-to-standard-phone services under a $900 million multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the Defense Information Systems Agency.

Lynk said Wednesday that the contract covers a variety of sat2phone services like weather and information broadcasting, emergency cell alerts and SMS text messaging.

The deal comes with a five-year base period and a five-year extension option.

Lynk co-founder and CEO Charles Miller expressed gratitude for the trust the DOD has placed in his company, saying, “This contract will enable the nearly three million men and women in the DoD to use the existing phone in their pockets to stay connected everywhere.”