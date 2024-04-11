Lumen Books $74M GAO Network Services Contract; Jason Schulman Quoted

Lumen Technologies has booked a task order valued at over $73.6 million from the Government Accountability Office.

Under the award, Lumen will support the office’s goal to help Congress and the public by upgrading its network, data and voice connectivity , the company announced from Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Jason Schulman , national vice president of federal government sales at Lumen, called the contract “an important move that will help the agency make timely recommendations to Congress that save taxpayer money and benefit the American people.”

“GAO chose Lumen to guide the agency as it adopts, manages and leads through technology evolutions and digital transformation,” he elaborated.

Lumen’s offerings will cover secure managed networks, virtual private networks, ethernet transport, internet protocol and voice and toll-free services. These provisions will help Congress, the executive branch and individuals to conduct timely, fact-based, non-partisan analysis and support the GAO’s efforts to leverage contracts to move to a more efficient and cost-effective model.

Awarded through the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program, the contract has a one-year base period and eight one-year option periods.

Lumen currently holds two other awards focused on network services under the EIS initiative: a $1.2 billion network services contract from the Department of Agriculture and a $1.6 billion award from the Department of the Interior.