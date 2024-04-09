Lockheed to Work With Intel, Altera to Develop Electronic Defense System for Navy MH-60R Helicopter

Lockheed Martin will collaborate with Intel and its newly launched standalone business Altera to build a sensor open systems architecture-based airborne electronic defense platform for the U.S. Navy’s MH-60R multi-mission helicopter to support a program of the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

Lockheed said Monday it will use Altera’s Multi-Chip Package for integration with the SOSA technology under the Stimulating Transition for Advanced Microelectronics Packaging program.

MCP2 is based on Altera’s Agilex 9 SoC FPGA Direct RF-Series technology, which works to enable the defense system to deliver analog and digital capabilities at a reduced size, weight and power and cost.

“We are excited to work with Intel, Altera, and OUSD to provide a revolutionary leap in defense systems capabilities, utilizing high-performance U.S.-built semiconductors,” said Deon Viergutz, vice president of spectrum convergence at Lockheed.

“In the modern battlespace, against modern threats, this technology will be essential to the evolution of legacy systems and development of new systems that keep service members safe by controlling the electromagnetic spectrum and staying ahead of the threat,” Viergutz added.

Lockheed will work on the STAMP program through its Owego, New York-based facility in the next 18 months.

The National Security Technology Accelerator will manage the STAMP project, which was awarded under the Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems other transaction agreement of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division.