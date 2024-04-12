in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Lockheed Receives $127M Modification to Ship Self-Defense System Support Contract

Contract modification

The U.S. Navy has awarded the rotary and mission systems business of aerospace company Lockheed Martin a contract modification worth $126.9 million.

The cost-plus-incentive-fee award modifies contract N00024-19-C-5603, which calls for engineering services in support of ship self-defense system combat systems, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Work under the modification will be carried out in New Jersey, with an expected completion date of October.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems won the original contract in August 2019. The award had a potential period of performance of nine years and a ceiling value of $637.6 million.

Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

Written by Jerry Petersen

