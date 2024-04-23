in News

Lockheed Martin Hands Over Long Range Discrimination Radar to MDA

Lockheed Martin has transferred control of the long range discrimination radar positioned at the Clear Space Force Station in Alaska to the Missile Defense Agency.

The company said Monday the handover followed the completion of the DD250 requirement, signaling the preparatory phase for the Operational Capability Baseline and impending transition to active use for military personnel.

LRDR can simultaneously track multiple small objects, including all categories of ballistic missiles over long ranges while maintaining uninterrupted operation. It uses s-band frequencies and has a scalable, open systems architecture that adapts to evolving needs.

In addition to meeting the DD250 final acceptance criteria, the radar has initiated space domain awareness data collection activities for the U.S. Space Force.

Written by Kacey Roberts

