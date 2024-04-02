Lockheed Books $483M Follow-On Army Air-to-Ground Missile Production Contract

Lockheed Martin has secured a $483 million follow-on contract from the U.S. Army to build air-to-ground missile systems for domestic and international military customers.

The company said Monday it will provide procurement and production support for the Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles and HELLFIRE missiles to the U.S. Army, Navy and the governments of the Czech Republic, France and Poland.

“We will be able to continue to provide procurement and production support for both systems, which is important because both are critical multi-domain combat solutions that protect and defend our armed forces and allies against ever-changing global threats,” said Joey Drake, program management director of multi-domain missile systems at Lockheed’s missiles and fire control business unit.

Army Contracting Command will obligate the exact contract amount in defense-wide fiscal 2023 and 2024 procurement funds, the Army’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 procurement of ammunition budget and foreign military sales funds for 2010 and 2011, the Department of Defense said in a separate announcement.

The modification covers the third program year of a potential four-year, $4.5 billion contract awarded in April 2023 to produce air-to-ground missiles for multiple U.S. military and FMS customers.