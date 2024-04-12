Leidos Lands NGA Analytics Services Sustainment Support Contract

Leidos has secured a $33.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to help sustain and manage analytics systems and services for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

A notice posted on SAM.gov states that the single-award contract covers software development, systems engineering, integration, operations and sustainment support services.

The contractor will perform full system life cycle support and help maintain the effectiveness of NGA’s applications by conducting incremental modernization efforts, ensuring system resilience and deploying new capabilities.

Leidos will also transition various systems from its current Sustainment of Analytic Services contract with NGA.

The company had secured the $85.5 million follow-on SAS contract in February 2019 to provide sustainment and adaptive maintenance for nine NGA mission applications.