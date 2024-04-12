in Contract Awards, News

Leidos Lands NGA Analytics Services Sustainment Support Contract

Leidos
Leidos Lands NGA Analytics Services Sustainment Support Contract
NGA contract award

Leidos has secured a $33.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to help sustain and manage analytics systems and services for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

A notice posted on SAM.gov states that the single-award contract covers software development, systems engineering, integration, operations and sustainment support services.

The contractor will perform full system life cycle support and help maintain the effectiveness of NGA’s applications by conducting incremental modernization efforts, ensuring system resilience and deploying new capabilities.

Leidos will also transition various systems from its current Sustainment of Analytic Services contract with NGA.

The company had secured the $85.5 million follow-on SAS contract in February 2019 to provide sustainment and adaptive maintenance for nine NGA mission applications.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

chinookcontract awardGovconLeidosNational Geospatial Intelligence Agencysoftware developmentsystems engineering

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Redhorse Wins Spot on $900M Follow-On EIA Support Contract; John Zangardi Quoted
Redhorse Wins Spot on $900M Follow-On EIA Support Contract; John Zangardi Quoted
Rocket Lab, True Anomaly Secure Contracts for Victus Haze Tactically Responsive Space Mission
Rocket Lab, True Anomaly Secure Contracts for Victus Haze Tactically Responsive Space Mission