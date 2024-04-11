Leidos Lands Army National Guard Contract for Aviation Training Support

Leidos has secured a one-year, $13.7 million contract from the U.S. Army National Guard to provide aviation institutional training and operations support .

The award covers flight and simulation training, classroom instruction and information technology support, the Reston, Virginia-based company said Tuesday.

Leidos will also assist in integrating the One Army School System and maintaining Aviation Life Support Equipment.

“As we begin to shape and transition our training programs to support Large Scale Combat Operations in the multi-domain operational environment, we believe Leidos maintains the capabilities to meet our specific requirements,” said Col. Aaron Schilleci, aviation and safety division chief at the ARNG.