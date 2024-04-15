in Contract Awards, News

Leidos Books $55M Navy IDIQ for NSWC Operations Support

Leidos has secured a six-year, $55.3 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to provide operations support services for the Carderock Division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center.

The Department of Defense said Friday Leidos will offer logistics, maintenance, operations and program management assistance supporting Navy and Marine signature silencing programs for naval ships and undersea systems at the Southeast Alaska Measurement Facility.

Ninety percent of work will occur in Alaska, with the remainder distributed across Washington, Mississippi and other locations until April 2030.

At the time of award, $6.4 million from NSWCCD’s fiscal 2024 working capital funds were initially obligated.

