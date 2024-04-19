L3Harris to Boost Virginia’s Solid Rocket Motor Production Capacity

L3Harris Technologies is set to enhance solid rocket motor production in Orange County, Virginia, with investments totaling $41.2 million through a partnership agreement with the county.

The company said Thursday it plans to construct new facilities, procure equipment and recruit 80 employees over the next three years as part of an initiative to expand operations in the state.

While L3Harris has allocated internal capital for the effort, the majority of the $41.2 million investment comes from its Aerojet Rocketdyne subsidiary.

Additionally, the Virginia Commonwealth and Orange County have extended around $2.18 million in combined incentives for L3Harris to support site improvements and construction activities.