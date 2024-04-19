in News

L3Harris to Boost Virginia’s Solid Rocket Motor Production Capacity

L3Harris_Technologies logo
L3Harris to Boost Virginia’s Solid Rocket Motor Production Capacity
Solid rocket motor, production

L3Harris Technologies is set to enhance solid rocket motor production in Orange County, Virginia, with investments totaling $41.2 million through a partnership agreement with the county.

The company said Thursday it plans to construct new facilities, procure equipment and recruit 80 employees over the next three years as part of an initiative to expand operations in the state.

While L3Harris has allocated internal capital for the effort, the majority of the $41.2 million investment comes from its Aerojet Rocketdyne subsidiary.

Additionally, the Virginia Commonwealth and Orange County have extended around $2.18 million in combined incentives for L3Harris to support site improvements and construction activities.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Aerojet Rocketdynefacility expansionGovCon Financeinvestmentl3harris technologiesOrange Countysolid rocket motor productionVirginia

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

SAP’s Amy Spruill on Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced RPA
SAP’s Amy Spruill on Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced RPA
Argentina to Acquire Basler BT-67 Aircraft via $143M Foreign Military Sale
Argentina to Acquire Basler BT-67 Aircraft via $143M Foreign Military Sale