Kratos & SES Demo Virtualized Satellite Ground Operations Architecture

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions and SES have showcased a virtualized and containerized satellite communications network for the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command.

The demonstration seamlessly supported medium Earth orbit satellite operations using SES’ O3b MEO network and Kratos’ fully software-defined satellite ground OpenSpace platform in a “make-before-break” mode, Kratos said Wednesday.

The said mode enables communication session transfers for MEO and low Earth orbit satellite constellations as users move across coverage areas.

Such a capability allows soldiers to deploy their radio frequency hardware and software-defined hubs anywhere globally.

The activity was funded by the Army Futures Command’s Network Cross-Functional Team.

Written by Kacey Roberts

