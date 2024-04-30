Jim Garrettson Presents 2024 Wash100 Award to SandboxAQ’s Jen Sovada

Jen Sovada , president of global public sector at the artificial intelligence and quantum-focused start-up SandboxAQ, won her first Wash100 Award this year in recognition of her contributions to the government contracting industry. She collected the award in a recent meeting with Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the prize.

Wash100 winners set the precedent of high distinction in GovCon, and their trajectories anticipate where the market is headed next. Among their ranks are leaders from both the private and public sectors: C-suite executives, military generals, tech innovators and more. EM spends the whole year carefully assembling the next class’ roster and announces them in January, followed by a popular vote amongst the audience, which is closing tonight!

“Jen wins her first Wash100 Award this year not only because of her past accomplishments in the cyber and intelligence fields with the U.S. Air Force, but also because of her promising trajectory at the forefront of quantum innovation and education,” commented Garrettson.

Sovada has paved the way for quantum education, helping SandboxAQ become a founding member of a post-quantum cryptography awareness and adoption coalition and initiating a new quantum tech training course. Read more about the qualifications that earned her the award here.

A hearty congratulations to Jen Sovada and the whole team at SandboxAQ! Executive Mosaic expects big things on the horizon.