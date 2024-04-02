Jeff Noolas & Joe Satlin of JAMIS Discuss New Manufacturing Solution & Acumatica Partnership

In January, JAMIS released its newest product, JAMIS Prime Manufacturing Edition , a cloud-based business application featuring an extensive suite of integrated solutions that help government contractors meet their manufacturing needs.

JAMIS President and CEO Jeff Noolas told Executive Mosaic in an exclusive video interview that the new platform addresses major gaps in the manufacturing market and aims to provide government contractors with a one-stop solution.

“Manufacturing has been ill-served for a long period of time. It’s characterized by products that are big, unwieldy, hard to use, perhaps full featured, but very, very difficult to implement,” he told Executive Mosaic’s Summer Myatt.

“I think the key issue that we’ve addressed is we’ve linked the finance, accounting, job cost and labor side of the house with the manufacturing side of the house, with again, a single user interface, a single platform, and it’s easy to use. And there’s almost nothing else out there in the marketplace that’s easy to use,” Noolas shared.

JAMIS partnered with cloud enterprise resource planning provider Acumatica to bring best-of-breed solutions from third party companies into a common ecosystem.

“There’s a lot of third party best-of-breed companies that are now writing their solutions on top of the Acumatica framework,” said JAMIS Vice President of Technology Joe Satlin . “So what does this mean? It basically means that you could buy any one of these products, install it on the framework and all the pieces work together. So what we did was we went out and we found some of these best of breed Acumatica ecosystem partners, and we brought them together in our manufacturing solution.”