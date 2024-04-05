in Contract Awards, News

Jacobs Receives $571M FEMA Disaster Response, Recovery Support Contract; Susannah Kerr Quoted

Susannah Kerr/LinkedIn
Susannah Kerr, Senior Vice President, Jacobs

Jacobs Solutions has secured a potential five-year, $570.5 million contract to help the Federal Emergency Management Agency repair and restore disaster-damaged, publicly-owned facilities in the West Zone regions.

The company said it will partner with CDM Smith to provide site inspection, field support, technical evaluation and cost analysis services to FEMA under the Public Assistance Technical Assistance Contract V contract vehicle.

PA TAC V provides federal disaster grant support for debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair and restoration of disaster-damaged government facilities and select private infrastructure.

Susannah Kerr, senior vice president of Jacobs, said the company has over two decades of experience deploying local technical specialists to provide public assistance to underserved communities during disasters.

“Our FEMA work is a great example of Jacobs’ commitment to supporting governments around the world with innovative offerings that allow them to be mission ready and enhance the health, wellbeing and longevity of their communities,” Kerr said.

The contract has a base period of one year with four option years and covers support for FEMA’s disaster operations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Pacific Islands, Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

FEMAGovconHomeland Security DepartmentjacobsPublic Assistance Technical Assistance Contract VSusannah Kerr

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

