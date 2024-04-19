Jacobs-Geosyntec JV Books $375M NASA Contract for Environmental Compliance Services; Susannah Kerr Quoted

A joint venture between Jacobs Solutions and Geosyntec Consultants has secured a spot on a potential five-year, $375 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to offer NASA environmental engineering, restoration and compliance services .

Jacobs said Thursday the team will support NASA’s centers, component facilities and other infrastructure assets by delivering technical consultation, contamination detection, sampling, human health and ecological risk assessments, remedial alternatives evaluation, remediation technologies implementation and environmental media management.

The award also covers Environmental Justice and National Environmental Policy Act evaluations, environmental permitting as well as planning and compliance activities related to hazardous and resources management.