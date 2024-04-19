in Contract Awards, News

Jacobs-Geosyntec JV Books $375M NASA Contract for Environmental Compliance Services; Susannah Kerr Quoted

Susannah Kerr/LinkedIn
Jacobs-Geosyntec JV Books $375M NASA Contract for Environmental Compliance Services; Susannah Kerr Quoted
Susannah Kerr, Senior Vice President, Jacobs Solutions

A joint venture between Jacobs Solutions and Geosyntec Consultants has secured a spot on a potential five-year, $375 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to offer NASA environmental engineering, restoration and compliance services.

Jacobs said Thursday the team will support NASA’s centers, component facilities and other infrastructure assets by delivering technical consultation, contamination detection, sampling, human health and ecological risk assessments, remedial alternatives evaluation, remediation technologies implementation and environmental media management.

The award also covers Environmental Justice and National Environmental Policy Act evaluations, environmental permitting as well as planning and compliance activities related to hazardous and resources management.

Susannah Kerr, a senior vice president at Jacobs, commented, “We tailor environmental restoration and compliance services effectively without impacting critical operations, ensuring NASA’s work at the frontier of space and scientific discovery continues to flourish.”

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardenvironmental complianceenvironmental engineeringenvironmental restorationGeosyntecGovconjacobsNASASusannah Kerr

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

BAE Taps Hanwha Defense USA to Upgrade Army Ammo Production Building
BAE Taps Hanwha Defense USA to Upgrade Army Ammo Production Building
Applied Insight Secures Intelligence Community Contract for AI Development
Applied Insight Secures Intelligence Community Contract for AI Development