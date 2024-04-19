in News

IRS Requests Information on Potential $512M Enterprise Case Management IT Support Contract

The Department of the Treasury’s Internal Revenue Service has begun seeking information on a potential $512 million multiple-award blanket purchase agreement covering information technology portfolio management support services for the IRS’ Enterprise Case Management system.

A notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov states that the BPA has an ordering period of five years and encompasses strategy and planning, enterprise services and operations, cybersecurity, user and network services and program management services.

The ECM is a cloud-based platform designed to modernize, upgrade and consolidate legacy case management systems with similar functionality to optimize the collection and analysis of data across the IRS.

Interested parties have until May 1 to respond to the request for information.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

