Iridium CEO Matt Desch Presented With 10th Wash100 Award

Iridium CEO Matt Desch accepted his 2024 Wash100 Award in a recent meeting with Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson , who founded the award.

Wash100 annually recognizes government contracting industry executives that have exhibited exceptional leadership. These individuals are identified using an intense selection process that evaluates the impact of each nominee’s past accomplishments as well as their potential to continue shaping the GovCon field.

Desch entered the Wash100 ranks for the 10th time this year, making him one of the most decorated winners in the history of the award. He was selected once again for driving company growth and innovation.

“In his more than 17 years at the helm of Iridium, Matt has set the enterprise on a nine-year revenue growth streak, propelling the company on a path toward satellite communications dominance,” Garrettson said.

Desch’s most notable accomplishments in 2023 include increasing Iridium’s revenue, launching multiple satellites and creating Project Stardust, a narrowband-internet of things non-terrestrial network service initiative. Read his full profile here .

