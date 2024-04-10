Iridium Books L3Harris Contract for Satellite Time and Location Service

Iridium Communications has secured a five-year contract from L3Harris Technologies to deliver timing sync services to U.S. data centers, crucial for safeguarding the Federal Aviation Administration’s infrastructure.

Under the contract, Iridium will supply its satellite time and location service to over 36 L3Harris-operated communications network backbone nodes and a similar number of FAA facilities.

Additionally, compact devices from Adtran’s Oscilloquartz division will be provided by Iridium to meet nationwide network timing synchronization requirements.

L3Harris, responsible for a private nationwide network serving the FAA, will utilize the service to bolster critical infrastructure systems supporting National Airspace System operations and mission support functions.