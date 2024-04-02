Ian Holroyd Joins Leonid Capital Partners as CFO

Ian Holroyd has been named chief financial officer of Leonid Capital Partners .

As CFO, Holroyd will leverage nearly three decades of career experience to support the investment firm, which focuses on companies within the national security marketplace , Leonid announced from its Huntington Beach, California headquarters on Tuesday.

Christopher Lay , co-founder of the firm, said the Leonid is “thrilled to welcome” Holroyd, an “accomplished CFO,” to its leadership team.

Holroyd has served in multiple executive finance positions, including his previous role as an outsourced CFO at an organization that supports a wide range of investment manager types.

He also held several roles at IQ-EQ, most recently senior managing director for CFO services and accounting, and was chief accounting officer at WMD Asset Management. His other experience includes time as vice president of finance and accounting at Imperial Capital and in leadership roles at additional financial organizations.

“His deep industry experience in finance, accounting, and operations will play a critical role as we continue to execute on our growth strategy,” Lay said.

Holroyd said the firm “is a unique company filling a gap in the market” that he is excited to join.

“I look forward to working with the team on empowering scientists, engineers, and innovators that require capital to develop impactful technologies to support the national security mission,” he said.

“I’m also really excited about the firm’s commitment to giving back to our country’s veterans, without whom none of our freedoms would be possible,” he added.

Holroyd officially stepped into the position last month.