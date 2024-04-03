Hughes Unveils Commercial Availability of ESA Terminal on Eutelsat OneWeb Constellation

Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar company, has secured approval from Eutelsat OneWeb to operate its electronically steerable antenna-based device in the latter’s low Earth orbit satellite network.

With the authorization, the Hughes HL1120W Terminal is now commercially available via the OneWeb LEO broadband network to enable high bandwidth, low latency connectivity worldwide, Hughes said Tuesday.

“Our Managed LEO service currently supports customers in the military, government agencies and public safety communities as well as retailers and energy companies. This technology is a game changer, and we are proud to be working closely with Eutelsat OneWeb to bring our solution to the broader market,” said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president and general manager of Hughes’ North America Enterprise Division.

The Hughes HL1120W flat panel antenna is designed to function right out of the box and self-point to the OneWeb satellite network.

Manufactured at Hughes’ Maryland facility, the terminal includes an indoor unit providing a Wi-Fi 6 router and 2 GigE LAN ports.