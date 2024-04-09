Hughes Network Systems Books GA-ASI Production Contract for Modems to Enhance Gray Eagle ISR Capability

Hughes Network Systems has secured a contract from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. to produce the initial units of an advanced modem designed to enhance the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability of the MQ-1C Gray Eagle 25M unmanned aircraft system.

The EchoStar company said Monday it received the contract after completing the development phase and is set to commence deliveries of the HM400T modems in the spring.

HM400T, an evolution of the HM400 modem utilized in the GA-ASI MQ-9B UAS, includes a ruggedized container suitable for high-altitude applications while meeting stringent size, weight and power requirements.

The communication system integrates with the Department of Defense’s standard waveform technology and transmission security features to augment Gray Eagle’s airborne ISR mission requirements, particularly for contested environments.