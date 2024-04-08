HPE Lands DISA Distributed Hybrid Multi Cloud Prototype Development OTA

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has secured an other transaction authority agreement from the Defense Information Systems Agency to build a prototype capability as part of a program that seeks to modernize the x86 server architecture to “achieve a unified operating experience” while supporting secure hybrid cloud and multicloud deployments.

DISA announced the OTA award in a LinkedIn post published Friday.

The Distributed Hybrid Multi Cloud program seeks to develop a prototype platform that complements DISA’s Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability and Stratus offerings by facilitating the delivery of hybrid cloud platforms.

The program is part of DISA’s efforts to deliver hybrid cloud platforms to warfighters as stated in the J9 Hosting and Compute’s strategic plan for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

DISA released a solicitation for the DHMC prototype development initiative in September.