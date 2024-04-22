Honeywell Books $70M DLA Contract for Radar Altimeter System Spares

Honeywell has secured a potential eight-year, $70 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide spare parts for a company-built radar altimeter technology used in U.S. Army helicopters.

The Department of Defense said Friday the contract will cover spares and repairs for the Radar Altimeter Common Core APN-209 , including receiver transmitters and indicator receiver transmitters.

Work is scheduled to run through Oct. 29, 2029, with the possibility of extension if the three one-year period options are exercised.

DLA’s land and maritime division at Aberdeen Proving Ground, the contracting activity, will source funding for the contract from the Army’s fiscal 2024 through 2029 working capital budget.