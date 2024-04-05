HII’s Andy Green Gains 6th Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson delivered a 2024 Wash100 Award to Andy Green , an executive vice president of HII and president of the HII Mission Technologies division, during a recent visit to HII.

The coveted Wash100 Award is annually bestowed upon the top 100 public and private sector executives who demonstrate outstanding leadership, innovation, vision, reliability and achievement within their fields. These impactful individuals are the ones to watch in the GovCon landscape in the coming year and beyond.

Green earned his sixth Wash100 Award this year for spearheading strategic growth at HII through key contract wins and innovation initiatives.

“Andy exemplifies impactful leadership, fostering a dedicated and empowered team aligned with the company’s mission. He has demonstrably expanded HII’s reach beyond traditional markets and has been an instrumental force as the company secured major contracts supporting defense and national security missions in 2023,” said Garrettson.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Andy Green and HII on their Wash100 win!