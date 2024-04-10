in Contract Awards, News

HII Awarded Navy Vertical Launching System Support Task Order; Todd Gentry Quoted

Todd Gentry/HII
Todd Gentry,, President, C5ISR Business, HII Mission Technologies

HII‘s Mission Technologies division will conduct research, analyze and build capabilities for the Mk 41 and Mk 57 vertical launching systems on the U.S. Navy’s surface ships under a potential five-year, $75 million task order.

HII said Tuesday the task order awarded through the Department of Defense’s Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract vehicle calls for the company to outfit the first Zumwalt-class destroyer (DDG 1001) with the Mk 57 vertical launch system universal canister electronics unit to ensure that any missile can be fired from any VLS cell onboard the ships.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division administers the task order, which covers related naval surface weapon systems, sensors and combat systems used within the service branch.

“We are extremely pleased to continue our support to the U.S. Navy, providing critical research, development, test and evaluation in support of vertical launch systems for NSWC Port Hueneme,” said Todd Gentry, president of the C5ISR business group at HII Mission Technologies

“Facilitating the insertion of technology into naval weapon and combat systems maximizes defensive capabilities for our warfighters, giving them a distinct advantage over adversaries,” Gentry added.

HII Mission Technologies will perform most of the work in Arlington, Virginia, and Syracuse, New York.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

