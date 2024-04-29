Harish Luthra of SAP NS2 Receives 2024 Wash100 Award

SAP NS2 CEO Harish Luthra accepted his 2024 Wash100 Award from Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson during a recent 4×24 leadership series event.

There’s just ONE DAY left of the 2024 Wash100 popular vote competition! Visit Wash100.com to cast your vote for Harish Luthra today.

The Wash100 Award is the government contracting sector’s highest honor. Each year, the best and brightest executives working in the federal government and GovCon industry are selected to the coveted Wash100 list.

This year marks Luthra’s debut on the Wash100 list. Luthra was recognized for his work advancing cloud innovation initiatives across the federal landscape.

“I am honored to accept the prestigious Wash100 award on behalf of SAP NS2. This recognition is not only a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team, but also a reflection of the innovative spirit that drives us at SAP NS2,” Luthra said. “The Wash100 Award symbolizes excellence in leadership and influence within the government contracting sector, and we are proud to be acknowledged among such distinguished peers.”

Read more about why Luthra was selected here .

Executive Mosaic congratulates Harish Luthra and SAP NS2 on their inclusion in the prestigious Wash100 list.