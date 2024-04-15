Guidehouse to Support Air Force Missile Program Under $12B Contract; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Guidehouse has booked a $12 billion U.S. Air Force contract to provide systems engineering and integration services for an intercontinental ballistic missile program.

Under this 18-year award, Guidehouse will service the Minuteman III – the USAF’s current land-based ICBM – and its replacement, the Sentinel, the Chicago, Illinois-based company said on Monday.

“These deterrent assets are at the vanguard of our nation’s defense, as well as that of NATO and other allies around the world,” said Scott McIntyre , CEO of Guidehouse and a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient.

“We are proud of the Air Force’s selection of Guidehouse to be its partner in such a vital mission,” he added.

Guidehouse has a wide range of responsibilities under the contract, some of which include digital engineering, cybersecurity support, research, technical assessments, integration and sustaining engineering. The company will also offer business analysis, finance, administration and program management services.

This project supports the Air Force’s transition from the Minuteman III to the Sentinel as well as updates to associated infrastructure. Sustaining the Minuteman III plays an important role in ensuring this effort goes smoothly.

