GovCon Index Took Downward Turn Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index dropped by 1.37% last week, ending with an average of $4,896.02.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that presents real-time data on 30 notable government contracting enterprises. While GovCon Index looks at the individual performance of each organization it follows, it also provides users with a glimpse at the broader trends that characterize the GovCon marketplace today.

Despite an overall decline in GovCon Index performance, several organizations finished the week with positive results. Both General Dynamics and Tetra Tech grew by 4.30%, and RTX rose by 4.09%. KBR (+1.96%) and Parsons (+1.58) were fourth and fifth in the ranks.

Last week’s downward trend was pushed by losses on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. GovCon Index’s lowest performance day was Tuesday, when it slipped by 0.88%. GovCon Index rebounded on Thursday with an increase of 0.07% and continued to grow on Friday, rising by 0.46%.