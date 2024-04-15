GovCon Index Experienced Notable Losses Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index fell by over 2% last week, bringing its number to $4,780.55.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that compiles and presents real-time data from 30 staple government contracting enterprises. With this information, users are able to evaluate not only the individual performance of these companies but also the overarching trends that characterize the GovCon marketplace today.

Only three organizations that GovCon Index follows demonstrated positive change last week. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was the top performer, rising by 2.25%. Mercury Systems came in second with an increase of 1.15%, and Northrop Grumman experienced an uptick of 0.35%.

GovCon Index kicked off last week with a small gain of 0.07% but dropped by 1.09% on Tuesday. It continued to decline on Wednesday, and despite modest growth on Thursday, GovCon Index fell by 0.8% on Friday.