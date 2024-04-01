in Financial Reports, News

GovCon Index Demonstrated Strong Performance Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index grew by 1.66% last week, closing with an average of $4,963.08.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks real-time data from 30 major government contracting organizations. This information provides users with a look into the current financial status of each company as well as a glimpse into the wider trends defining today’s GovCon marketplace.

Mercury Systems was last week’s top performer, rising by 6.68%, and V2X followed closely behind with a 6.40% increase. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (+4.79%) came in third, and KBR (+3.53%) was fourth. SAIC grew by 2.98% and earned the fifth spot in the ranks.

GovCon Index closed up every day last week, indicating strong overall stock market performance across the GovCon industry. Wednesday marked the highest growth day, when GovCon Index rose by 1.2%.

