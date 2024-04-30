BWXT Selected as Inaugural Member of Supplier Group Supporting GE’s BWRX-300 Modular Reactor

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, the nuclear business of energy equipment company GE Vernova, has chosen BWX Technologies subsidiary BWXT Canada to become the first member of the BWRX-300 small modular reactor supplier group.

As part of the supplier group, BWXT Canada will work to ensure that the BWRX-300 SMR, which is being designed by GEH, will be manufactured and commercialized in a reliable and cost-effective manner, BWXT said Monday.

Regarding the selection, BWXT President of Commercial Operations John MacQuarrie said, “We’re proud to spearhead supply chain support for the BWRX-300 as the first member of this group.” MacQuarrie also said his company plans to expand the manufacturing capacity of its facility in Cambridge, Ontario, and make investments in advanced equipment in order to “further position our business to help deliver the BWRX-300 and other reactor technologies for our customers around the world.”

BWXT is already in a contract with GEH to provide engineering services for the BWRX-300’s pressure vessel.

For his part, GEH President and CEO Jay Wileman said, “We applaud BWXT Canada for standing firmly behind the BWRX-300 by making commitments and investing in its facilities and supply chain to be best positioned to compete for projects, further bolstering Ontario’s nuclear supply chain.”