GDIT Unveils Digital Accelerator to Advance Simulation & Modeling in Government Applications; Ben Gianni Quoted

General Dynamics‘ information technology division has launched a new accelerator program designed to advance digital engineering, advanced simulation and modeling and security monitoring for government systems.

The Ember Digital Engineering Accelerator is the latest digital accelerator under the GDIT brand that aims to apply digital modeling and simulation to a military system’s development and testing phase before moving to production, the company said Tuesday.

“Agencies need the ability to model systems with precision, simulate outcomes accurately, and adapt swiftly to changing requirements,” said Ben Gianni, chief technology officer at GDIT.

“With GDIT’s Digital Engineering Accelerator, agencies can visualize their systems in unprecedented detail and ensure those systems are built to adapt and perform amidst evolving challenges,” Gianni added.

The new program builds on GDIT’s existing digital engineering work for defense initiatives, including a digital infrastructure for the U.S. Space Force and a critical weapons system for the U.S. Air Force.

GDIT also plans to offer the Ember accelerator to customers in health care analytics, smart cities and cybersecurity sectors.