Fusion Technology Secures $160M FBI Agile Services Teams Contract

Fusion Technology has secured a five-year, $159.8 million contract to help the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division adopt Scaled Agile Framework practices and methodologies to support the development of its mission-critical systems.

The company said Thursday it will provide a team of Agile practitioners who will define, build and test law enforcement platforms, including the National Data Exchange, Law Enforcement Online System, Crime Data and Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal.

Todd Morris, CEO of Fusion, said the company will build on its “17-year commitment to CJIS and the West Virginia GovCon community to establish an innovative, fully remote, national program of software developers, product owners and scrum masters.”

“This is a transformative contract award for Fusion. We look forward to our continued growth across the National Security Sphere,” said Eli Hammerman, chief growth officer at Fusion.

Fusion is a HUBZone small business that supports civilian and intelligence customers in Agile software development, cybersecurity, cloud development and biometric integration.