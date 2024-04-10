in Contract Awards, News

Fluor to Support Airfield on Tinian Island Under $409M USAF Task Order; Tom D’Agostino Quoted

Tom D'Agostino/Fluor Corporation
Tom D'Agostino, Group President, Fluor

Fluor has booked a five-year, $409 million U.S. Air Force contract to provide pavement and transportation support for North Field on Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The cost-plus, fixed-fee task order was issued by the USAF Installation Contracting Agency through the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V, Fluor announced from Irving, Texas on Wednesday.

“We’re honored to be selected to help strengthen the U.S. Air Force’s deterrence capability as part of its global mission,” said Tom D’Agostino, group president of the company’s mission solutions segment.

He said Tinian airfield “is located in a complex and ever-changing environment” and aligns heavily with the U.S. National Defense Strategy for the Indo-Pacific region.

The CNMI is a U.S. territory in the western Pacific Ocean, and Tinian is one of its three principal islands.

Written by Ireland Degges

