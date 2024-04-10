Fluor to Support Airfield on Tinian Island Under $409M USAF Task Order; Tom D’Agostino Quoted

Fluor has booked a five-year, $409 million U.S. Air Force contract to provide pavement and transportation support for North Field on Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The cost-plus, fixed-fee task order was issued by the USAF Installation Contracting Agency through the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V , Fluor announced from Irving, Texas on Wednesday.

“We’re honored to be selected to help strengthen the U.S. Air Force’s deterrence capability as part of its global mission,” said Tom D’Agostino , group president of the company’s mission solutions segment.

He said Tinian airfield “is located in a complex and ever-changing environment” and aligns heavily with the U.S. National Defense Strategy for the Indo-Pacific region.

The CNMI is a U.S. territory in the western Pacific Ocean, and Tinian is one of its three principal islands.