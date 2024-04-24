BeyondTrust Gets FedRAMP Moderate Accreditation for Remote Support and Access Offering

BeyondTrust has secured a moderate authority to operate certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a cloud-based platform designed to provide remote support and privileged remote access for protection against advanced cyberattacks.

The company said Monday the Secure Remote Access service is now available to federal clients on the FedRAMP marketplace along with other approved cloud service offerings.

Currently, the SRA platform is being used by 200 active federal agencies.

Headquartered in Georgia, BeyondTrust provides a suite of intelligent identity and access security services such as cloud access, cloud security, cyber insurance, ransomware and zero trust products for various organizations.