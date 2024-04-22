GovCon Index Bounced Back Last Week

Last week, GovCon Index recovered from a two-week slump with a rise of 0.13% that brought the average to $4,786.97.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks stock market data from 30 companies with significant influence on the government contracting industry. This information is presented in real time, allowing users to make their own assessments of how these organizations are performing and how the GovCon marketplace is doing overall.

With a notable increase of 7.13%, V2X was last week’s top gainer. Lockheed Martin (+2.90%) came in second, and third place was taken by AeroVironment (+1.93%). Maximus was next in the ranks, growing by 1.77%, and RTX (+1.44%) earned the fifth slot.

GovCon Index had many ups and downs last week, which began with a 0.69% drop on Monday. An increase on Tuesday and falls on Wednesday and Thursday further contributed to the turbulence of last week, but Friday’s 1.08% rise lifted the GovCon Index into positive territory.