Ecrio, Intel Partner to Enable Mission Critical Communications for Private 5G

Communication software provider Ecrio has entered into a strategic partnership with semiconductor manufacturer Intel to enable mission-critical connectivity and communication use cases for private 5G networks.

The partnership combines Ecrio's iota-e platform with Intel's Xeon processors, FlexRAN software and artificial intelligence accelerators to build a compact edge compute platform for private 5G networks to support defense, civilian and commercial applications, Ecrio said Tuesday.

Iota-e is a compact communications software platform that features a suite of voice and video calling and mission-critical push-to-talk capabilities that support interactive human-to-machine communications for controlling cameras robots, and unmanned aerial systems.

Powered by Ecrio's FlexEDGE technology, iota-e uses a modular architecture to enable seamless deployment and support both over-the-top voice and video calling and native dialing modes.