DSCA Director James Hursch Wins 1st Wash100 Award for Military Tech Transfer Policy Stewardship

Executive Mosaic recognizes Hursch as an inductee into the 2024 edition of the Wash100 Award for his commitment to advancing U.S. defense and foreign policy interests, supporting capacity-building efforts for U.S. allies and spearheading strategic partnerships and foreign military sales agreements.

Hursch took the helm at DSCA in January 2022 after serving as the acting secretary of defense representative in Europe and the acting defense adviser for the U.S. Mission to NATO where he oversaw the development, coordination and presentation of defense policies to the U.S. Ambassador to NATO.

Hursch took the helm at DSCA in January 2022 after serving as the acting secretary of defense representative in Europe and the acting defense adviser for the U.S. Mission to NATO where he oversaw the development, coordination and presentation of defense policies to the U.S. Ambassador to NATO.

Before that, he headed the Defense Technology Security Administration for five years and led the implementation of technology security policies for international transfers of controlled information and advanced technologies.

Under Hursch’s leadership, DSCA has facilitated FMS deals worth billions of dollars to help strengthen partner nations’ defense and national security capabilities through the sale of military aircraft, armed vehicles, air defense weapons, anti-missile systems and associated equipment.

Earlier in his career as DSCA director, Hursch unveiled his plans to pursue incremental and targeted improvements to the agency’s FMS policies and procedures.

“So, you know, there have been many reform efforts for military sales over the last 20 to 30 years. And in each case, you know, usually marginal improvements are made; some things get better. But I don’t see it worthwhile to expend a huge amount of energy in the short term on a full-scale review,” Hursch said in an interview with Breaking Defense.

According to Hursch, DSCA needs to implement “continuous product improvement or process improvement” and identify “new approaches, rather than doing a full-scale reform review that stops everything.”

Notable arms sales in 2023 include a $10 billion request from Poland to procure 18 M142 high mobility artillery rocket system launchers manufactured by Lockheed Martin and a potential $8.5 billion government-to-government transaction with Germany for Boeing-built CH-47F heavy-lift cargo helicopters.

DSCA also facilitated a proposed $5.9 billion FMS deal with the Canadian government for 16 P-8A multimission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft built by Boeing, a potential $5.6 billion sale of F-35 aircraft, munitions and related equipment to the government of the Czech Republic, and a $2.9 billion agreement with the government of Germany for up to 969 RTX-manufactured AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles.

DSCA also facilitated a State Department-approved FMS agreement worth $15 billion with the Polish government for a configuration of the Patriot missile system equipped with the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System.

