Draper Opens New Utah Campus to Enhance Support for Aerospace and Defense Customers

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, a non-profit research and development organization, announced the opening of a new engineering and operations campus in Clearfield, Utah.

Draper said Tuesday that the new campus will serve aerospace and defense customers and enhance support for the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Hill Air Force Base and other Department of Defense customers in the surrounding area.

Jerry Wohletz, president and CEO of Draper, said, “We are proud of our continued growth across the nation and establishing campuses in proximity to customers, centers of innovation and tomorrow’s workforce.”

“Our new campus in Utah is intentional as it provides a critical location for the defense, technology and innovation community. With our new campus, we are even better positioned to serve our nation’s strategic nuclear deterrence programs,” added Wohletz.

The new campus, Draper’s 12th overall, is part of an ongoing customer and partnership expansion in the region. Draper has appointed Paul Hendrickson, associate director for Air Force strategic systems, as campus head. He will report to Frank Serna, vice president and general manager of Air Force and missile defense strategic systems.

Draper is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and has provided the U.S. Air Force with engineering services and technology development for more than 60 years.