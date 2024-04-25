DOD’s Leslie Beavers Accepts 2024 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

u003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EPrincipal Deputy Chief Information Officer of the Department of Defense u003C/spanu003Eu003Ca href=”https://www.defense.gov/About/Biographies/Biography/Article/3391664/principal-deputy-chief-information-officer/”u003Eu003Cspanu003Eu003Cuu003ELeslie Beaversu003C/uu003Eu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E was presented with her 2024 u003C/spanu003Eu003Ca href=”http://wash100.com”u003Eu003Cspanu003Eu003Cuu003EWash100 Awardu003C/uu003Eu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E on stage at the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual CIO Summit by u003C/spanu003Eu003Ca href=”http://executivemosaic.com”u003Eu003Cspanu003Eu003Cuu003EExecutive Mosaicu003C/uu003Eu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E CEO u003C/spanu003Eu003Ca href=”https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimgarrettson/”u003Eu003Cspanu003Eu003Cuu003EJim Garrettsonu003C/uu003Eu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E last week.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EOf Beavers, Garrettson said: “She has played a pivotal role in the DOD’s customer and user experience initiatives, and she’s well-known for being a changemaker in the department. We’re thrilled to welcome Leslie into the 2024 Wash100 Class for her first year of recognition.”u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EGarrettson founded the Wash100 Award in 2014 to recognize the best and brightest beacons of leadership, innovation and vision in the government contracting industry. Winners include C-suite executives, military generals, behind-the-scenes engineers and other important figures who are taking GovCon into the future.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EOnce the winners list is announced in January, EM stages an exciting popular vote contest, where the general public weighs in to select their most beloved awardee. The champion is revealed at the beginning of May, which means less than a week remains in the contest. u003C/spanu003Eu003Ca href=”http://wash100.com/vote”u003Eu003Cspanu003Eu003Cuu003ECast your 10 votes now at Wash100.comu003C/uu003Eu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E!u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EBeavers won her first Wash100 Award this year due to her praiseworthy work to modernize cybersecurity and information technology like cloud at the Pentagon. Learn more about her career and qualifications u003C/spanu003Eu003Ca href=”https://www.govconwire.com/2024/03/dod-principal-deputy-cio-leslie-beavers-makes-debut-on-executive-mosaics-wash100-list/”u003Eu003Cspanu003Eu003Cuu003Ehereu003C/uu003Eu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003ECongratulations to Beavers and her team at the DOD’s Office of the CIO!u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003E