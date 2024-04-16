in Contract Awards, DHS, News

Dignari Secures Spot on $450M CBP Blanket Purchase Agreement for Professional Services

BPA award

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has named woman-owned professional services firm Dignari an awardee of the Enterprise Small Business Blanket Purchase Agreement under the professional services track.

Dignari said Monday that through the BPA, CBP will gain access to a variety of professional services the company offers, including portfolio, program and project management; acquisition management; business and technology transformation; and logistics and asset management.

Dignari founder and CEO Gena Alexa expressed pride at her company’s having secured the contract vehicle, saying, “With a foundation built by subject matter experts dedicated to delivering mission-critical programs and a longstanding partnership with CBP, we are eager to leverage our core competencies in program strategy, strategic communications, data analytics, and other essential support services to address CBP’s mission requirements effectively.”

The ESB BPA has a ceiling value of $450 million and a period of performance of five years.

blanket purchase agreementdignariEnterprise Small Business Professional ServicesGovconUS Customs and Border Protection

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

