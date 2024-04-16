David Kapusta Appointed EVP of Integration at Xcelerate

David Kapusta has been selected to serve as executive vice president of integration of Xcelerate Solutions .

In this role, he will guide the company’s merger with VMD Corp and promote a shared strategy and consolidated operations, resources and capabilities , Xcelerate announced from McLean, Virginia on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave as our new EVP,” commented Mark Drever , Xcelerate CEO.

He noted Kapusta’s “proven track record in orchestrating successful mergers and acquisitions,” which he said “will be instrumental in navigating this pivotal transformation phase of our company.”

The merger was finalized in February with the intent of leveraging both organizations’ specialties while cultivating a “mission-first” culture and boosting their go-to-market portfolio.

“We see this merger as a win-win. We share similar cultures, like-minded leadership, and a deep commitment to delivering positive mission outcomes,” Drever said in the announcement.

Kapusta’s career background is centered around information technology, systems implementation and integration, and program and government contract management as well as leading strategy and planning.

Before being appointed to his new role, Kapusta was chief operating officer and president of operating units at NTT DATA Federal. Earlier, he was a client director for IBM’s Navy business and an associate partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

He began his career in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for six years.